Kano extends lockdown by another one week

The Kano State government has extended by one week the lockdown imposed on the state to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus infection in the state.

The lockdown was imposed on the state two week ago by President Buhari, after the expiration of first lockdown ordered by the state government.

Mohammed Garba, commissioner for information, who made the announcement on Monday, said the decision was reached after due consultations with the federal government and key stakeholders in the health sector.

Garba explained that decision was aimed at reducing indiscriminate person-to-person contacts which is considered as one of the major ways the disease is being spread.

A string of deaths, including of high-profile individuals in the state, was previously tagged “mysterious” but has now been linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioner acknowledged that the consequences of the lockdown on the public, but appealed for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continues.

He also called on the people to continue to observe strict personal hygiene through regular handwashing, use of face masks and social distancing.