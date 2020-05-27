 Kano condemns social media attack on Coalition Against Covid-19 intervention

The Kano State government has described as a mischievous attempt to misrepresent facts, a viral video footage in the social media on the ongoing installation works at Sani Abacha Isolation Centre, Kofar Mata.

The centre is being put in place by the Coalition Against COVID (CACOVID) to fight the novel viral disease in the state.

A statement signed by Muhammad Garba, commissioner for information made available to BusinessDay, says there is no iota of truth in whatever the three-and-a-half-minute video clips attempts to portray.

“Whoever is behind the filming does so to deliberately distort the datum, considering that even in the clip, it shows that the project is still ongoing but calculatedly moves away from filming the exercise just to accomplish the task of garbling the fact,’’ the statement adds.

Garba stated that the Sani Abacha Isolation Centre, which was initially billed to accommodate 500 beds, was later redesigned based on recommendation and standards set by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said while the project was reviewed and installation works continue, 218 out of the 500 beds planned for the centre were deployed to other new centres as follows: renovated Abubakar Imam Urology 77 beds; Daula Isolation Centre 10 beds; Karfi Sports Institute 213 beds, while 213 beds are retained at Sani Abacha Isolation Centre which accounts for the 500 beds capacity being delivered by CACOVID in Kano state.

The commissioner assured that the now 213-bed capacity Sani Abacha Isolation Centre as recommended by the relevant health authorities will soon be completed and put to use.

Garba called on the public to ignore the video clip which he said was the handiwork of mischief-makers and further assured that the government would not be distracted from big picture which is serving the people.