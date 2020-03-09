Italy suspends all sports event to check spread of Coronavirus

All sports at all levels in Italy is to be suspended until 3 April at the earliest, the country’s Olympic committee has announced.

This includes all football matches in Serie A but does not cover Italian clubs or national teams participating in international competitions.

Serie A – Italy’s top flight – had already said all games would be played behind closed doors until 3 April.

“This situation has no precedent in history,” a CONI statement said.

The Italian government is now required to issue a specific prime ministerial decree to confirm the decision, the CONI added.

The CONI hosted a special meeting of sporting federations on Monday.

Italy has been the European country worst hit by the coronavirus so far, with over 7,000 confirmed cases and 300 deaths.

BBC