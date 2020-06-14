Inoyo named among four others to implement post covid-19 economic recommendations in A/Ibom

Oil industry guru, Udom Inoyo has been named among four others saddled with responsibility of implementing the post COVID-19 economic reconstruction committee recommendations in Akwa Ibom State .

Inoyo retired last month as Vice Chairman of ExxonMobil after many years of meritorious service having worked in many parts of the world for the company.

Governor Udom Emmanuel named Inoyo while appointing other members of committee who also include Akpan Ekpo, a professor of Economics and former Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo who will serve as chairman, Emmanuel Onwioduokit also an economist who is the secretary, Ime Uwah, an aide to the Governor and Glory Edet, commissioner for agriculture and women affairs.

The committee had recommended among others, the setting up of an economic council as well a reserve fund for the state.

Inoyo who served as a member of economic reconstruction committee is believed to have made the 5-man implementation list due of his vast experience in oil industry.

The committee is “to craft an implementation plan for the creation of a state economic advisory council; a state bureau of statistics; establish guidelines for the creation of a reserve fund for the state; revive Akwa Savings and Loans Ltd and streamline the number of boards.”

The reconstruction committee had frowned at the high number of governor’s personal aides and recommended a reduction as well as the completion of the Ibom science & technology park and investing in agriculture.

It also suggested baring cultists from occupying public offices in Akwa Ibom state as part of the 30-year strategic economic drive of the state.

The appointment of Inoyo, is also seen as moves by the Governor to allow Inoyo acquire public sector experience at the highest level which he thinks might be needed in the nearest future.