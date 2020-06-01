Ikpeazu, orders state exco members to undergo COVID-19 test, after Commissioner’s death

There is tension in Abia state, following Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s directive for all members of the State’s Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, who had contact with late Solomon Ogunji, commissioner for Environment, before his death recently, to undergo COVID-19 test and self-isolate.

BusinessDay gathered that a member of Ogunji’s family has tested positive to COVID-19 and that may have necessitated the decision of Ikpeazu to subject himself for a test.

This is as he also advised all members of the State’s Executive Council of which the late Ogunji was a member to undergo test as well as self- isolate until they are tested.

Ikpeazu gave the directive in a statement signed by John Okeiyi Kalu, Abia’s commissioner for Information and made available to newsmen, late on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

The release reads in part: “Governor Ikpeazu, who is still in mourning will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols, as he has directed his Exco members, including the Deputy Governor to do so.

“We wish to call on all Abians to continue to observe relevant regulations, issued by the government and health authorities to stem the spread of the disease”.