I am now in self isolation, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday declared that he is now in self-isolation saying he took the decision based on the advice given to him by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, all the governors who attended a meeting in Abuja had been advised by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to isolate themselves.

“I am now in self-isolation. Yes. I have been advised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to isolate myself because I had contacts with some people.

“All the governors who had contacts with some of the people who have it have been advised to isolate themselves. The governors’ forum advised us to do so.

Makinde who made this known during a live radio program in Ibadan, noted that he will make the result of the test known to the public.

Makinde who spoke for about twelve minutes to address the people said that the disease is no respecter of anyone.

“This disease is no respecter of anyone, whether you are rich or poor. I am currently in isolation.

“It is unfortunate that some people rather than assist themselves or their people, they are criticizing. When they want to criticise, we are not saying that they should not criticise, but, I care for the people of Oyo state.

He said the state government is in discussion with some private companies. “I am already in talks with British American Tobacco. I believe that they will get in touch with the commissioner for Heath. The NPG already donated some items to us

“We are learning from the countries that have experienced the virus, we are now looking at the ways to regulate some companies based on the protocols. There is a protocol to follow if we have an environment like this in a company”.

The governor urged anyone with solutions to curtail the spread of the disease to come forward.”You just don’t operate based on emotions, everybody is an expert in this Coronavirus crisis.

“You can see if you are in the US or UK, you see them fumigating the environment before they sell a car, they have fumigated the car, but it is another environment here. Here there is no palliative. Because, we don’t know the number of Okada riders, market women, have we done the registration for them to know their number. We don’t have that.

“So those are some of the challenges we are facing. And we are happy, anyone with ideas should come forward.

While saying that Coronavirus is a serious challenge, advised residents to take care of their health.