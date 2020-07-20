Govt calls for caution as Edo records 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 new confirmed cases

The Edo State Government has called for caution among residents, amid the rising number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths, in order to remain safe and healthy and protect the state’s aged population.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, decried the alarming rise in COVID-19-related fatalities in the state, noting that Edo has recorded six more deaths and 104 new confirmed cases.

Okundia said the new confirmed cases were confirmed at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), with 12 at ISTH laboratory and 92 at the UBTH laboratory.

The commissioner announced that the state has discharged 12 more COVID-19 patients who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres to reunite with their families and the society.

According to him, “Edo State has recorded a total of 1,989 confirmed cases, 8,900 suspected cases and 68 deaths. This indicates the worrisome spate of fatality and the community spread of the virus, which calls for caution from all citizens to be safe and alive as well as protect the elderly population that makes up only five per cent of our state’s population.”

Okundia added: “We urge residents to support the government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by complying with all set guidelines. Stay at home and observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing.”

The commissioner further urged citizens to present or report themselves through the Edo State COVID-19 toll-free response lines; 08001235111 or 08002200110, following any recent travel into the country, travel from high incident states or contact with confirmed cases.