Governors to review Nation’s COVID-19 health responses, strategies Wednesday

Governors of the 36 states under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have announced plans to meet Wednesday for a review of various strategies being deployed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country.

They explained that the need to review and assess the various health responses by states and Federal Government deployed against the deadly respiratory disease had necessitated the meeting.

The Forum’s spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, revealed that the meeting which is scheduled to for Wednesday, May 13, was in line with the governors’ periodic assessment of impact of the various measures put in place to curtail the spread coronavirus in the country.

Bello-Barkindo, in a statement on Tuesday, said meeting would form the eight series of such teleconference meeting to be held by the 36 state governors since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to him, part of the issues to be discussed at the meeting scheduled for 2 pm include an update from the Presidential Task Force, on Covid19, a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes a consideration for a CACOVID – healthcare training proposal, among others.

He added that the governors would use the opportunity to also review the situation across the states in Nigeria, while proposing measures to navigate the effect of the pandemic on the citizens and economy.

“The governors will also take a peek into the CACOVID Distribution of palliatives and also receive a feedback from states,” he said.

The statement explained that the meeting will get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

“The governors will also discuss the NCDC Bill, 2020, among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, post-Covid-19.

“The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (GMD-NNPC), Mele Kyari is also expected to join the meeting to discuss the Intervention and Coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic,” the statement added.