Governor Okowa, family in self-isolation after daughter test positive for COVID-19

One of the daughters of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID–19), culminating in the first family going on 14 days self-isolation.

The state government announced the development in Asaba Friday, in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olisa Ifeajiaka.

He said they are going on isolation was part of efforts towards stemming the spread of the virus in the state.

He advised the citizens of the state on the reality of the virus, saying, “it is pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.