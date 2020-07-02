Governor Ganduje lifts lockdown imposed on Kano

Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lifted the lockdown imposed on the state as part of measures geared at containing the spread of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, however, says the current curfew in place from 10 pm to 4 am will remain in place, and ordered civil servants on grade level 12 and above to resume work on July 6, 2020.

Ganduje gave this directive, during a press briefing organized by the State Task Force on COVID-19, held at the Africa House section of the Government House Kano, on Thursday.

It will be recalled that the President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a two-week lockdown in the state on April 27, as a result of the Covid -19 pandemic, and the lockdown was also extended on the 18th of May.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and chairman of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, has on Tuesday at a briefing in Abuja, announced the resolve of the government to relax the lockdown in the country.

In his directive, on Thursday, the governor disclosed that the working hours in the state had been reduced to 8 am to 2 pm, and under strict observance to COVID-19 protocols.

He, has also in the same vein, ban street hawking throughout the state, warning against failure to wear face masks, stating that enforcement procedures would be in full force to punish whoever is found wanting and also cautioning the Tricycle operators against carrying more than two passengers.

“After President Muhammadu Buhari lifted the ban against interstate lockdown, we also deemed it fit to announce the removal of total lockdown in Kano,” he said.

“All markets and other business places should be opened. But there is a curfew between 10pm and 4am. We are also aware of non-compliance with wearing face masks. We have mobile courts that will ensure full force.

“As for the civil servants, you have spent about three months at home. But now, you should go back to work but from level 12 to above and the working hours should be reduced to 8am to 2pm”, he noted.