Governor Fayemi of Ekiti tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has tested positive for the COVID-19.

Fayemi who confirmed this via his official Twitter account today said he had delegated critical tasks to his Deputy and had proceeded on isolation.

Fayemi tweeted; “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home.”