Ganduje directs security agents to enforce compulsory wearing of face mask order

As part of the measures aimed at reducing the prevailing community transmission of Covid-19, Kano State government has directed security operatives to enforce the compulsory use of face mask.

The government said that the compulsory use of face mask becomes imperative in view of the continuing violation of social distancing order, in place in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who gave the directive, while briefing journalists on the situation on the Covid-19 pandemic, expressed dissatisfaction with the laxity being demonstrated by security agents towards the enforcement of compliance among residents.

The governor disclosed that several meetings had been held with heads of the security agencies, with the aim of fashioning out ways of enforcing the compulsory wearing face masks and observance of social distancing.

Speaking earlier, Nasiru Gawuna, the state COVID-19 Task force chairman, cautioned residents against using rapid testing kits, noting that the most kits have not been certified for use by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Gawuna added that the state government would continue with the fumigation of all densely populated communities within the Kano metropolis, as well as other places outside the state capital.

Also speaking at the occasion, Dr. Nasiru Sani Gwarzo, team leader of the Ministerial Task Force to Kano, expressed delight that the state is now making remarkable progress in its fight against the pandemic.

Gwarzo, however called on the state government to push further on the people of Kano to comply with the use to face masks and social distancing, stressing that people were still congregating in some parts of the state.