Lagos, FCT discharge additional 8 Coronavirus Patients Saturday

The Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory each discharged eight Coronavirus patients on Saturday, the authorities have announced.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced the state’s figures via his twitter handle on Saturday evening said the four patients, all male, including an 11-year-old boy, were discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

He explained that this brought to 50 the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“The patients, 3 from Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19,” the governor tweeted.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practise Social Distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory; let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” said Sanwo-Olu.

The FCT Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on Covid-19 headed by Aliyu Modibbo, a former FCT Minister said that the four discharged Saturday brought to 11 the number of patients that have been healed in the Territory.

Last week, the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello announced the discharge of the first set of seven patients who had tested negative of Coronavirus.

Bello had declared that “our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them”.