Fintiri Ask Citizens to Brace for Total Lockdown as State Records First Case of Coronavirus.

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has announced the record of an index case of Coronavirus in the state, asking his people to brace up an immediate lockdown to contain spread.

Announcing the case, Fintiri said the first Coronavirus case in the state was that of a returnee from Kano, whose samples, along two other suspected cases sent for testing and his samples unfortunate returned positive.

Fintiri said the state government would review its containment strategy and other preventive measures following the register of a first case of the virus and that citizens should brace up for a total lockdown to be announced in due course.

Fintiri made the remarks Wednesday in a statewide broadcast in Yola, Adamawa state.

He said the state government had set up a contact tracing mechanism to trace the index case’ contacts, isolate them and treat them if necessary.

Fintiri said “The index case is a returnee from Kano sometimes last week. On feeling sick, he went to the specialist hospital for consultation and his basic COVID-19 symptoms were identified, he was isolated and his samples were sent for testing.

“This morning, the result came back positive.

“We have set up all necessary apparatus to have him treated here at the isolation center and we have equally commissioned a contact tracing mechanism to get all his contacts and have them quarantined and tested if necessary.

“These are trying times and a challenge to our containment strategy and we are forced to reappraise our preventive measures.

“I hereby request citizens to prepare for a total lockdown in the state to be announced in due course.”

The state government had earlier Wednesday relaxed its two-week lockdown amidst of concerns of rising cases across the country.