FG says 61 contacts under supervision, appeals to other passengers to reach out

The federal government on Friday disclosed that it has so far identified 61 contacts of the index Covid-19 (Coronavirus) case and are all under supervised self isolation, while two of the suspected cases in Lagos involving foreigners have tested negative and the result of the third pending.

The minister of health, Osagie Ehanire while briefing journalists in Abuja informed that of the the 148 passengers on the manifest of the index case flight to Nigeria, 55 are actively being followed up. He said the NCDC and port helath services are in touch with them to monitor their temperatures and the possible appearance of symptoms of Covid-19.

Ehanire said 21 of the contacts are in Lagos while 40 are in Ogun state.

The minister however highlighted that there is still difficulty to reach out to other passengers on the Turkish airline that brought the index case. “I urge any passenger on the Turkish airline flight that came into Lagos on the 24th February who have not been contacted reach out the NCDC or call it’s toll free numbers.

Ehanire also noted that some of the passengers are probably Nigerians and may have returned to their countries, but appealed that those who are still in Nigeria should reach out and self isolate.

Ehanire also informed that since 7th January to 5th March, 2020, Nigeria had only 21 suspected cases across four states to include Ogun, Lagos, FCT and Kano.

The minister stated that no new case has been confirmed yet apart from the index case, the Italian business man who he said is stable.

The director general, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Obi Adigwu informed that as part of efforts to address the disruptions in supply chains for hand sanitisers, the institute has manufactured locally a hand sanitiser which has undergone pilot development and is of high quality against the spread of Covid-19.

The director added that the institute has also opened a database for local Pharmaceutical manufacturers who have been licenced to produce hand sanitisers in Nigeria.

