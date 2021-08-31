FG mulls action against Nigerians refusing COVID-19 vaccination

The Federal Government on Tuesday hinted of an impending action against eligible Nigerians refusing COVID-19 vaccination, thereby endangering lives of other citizens.

The executive director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said the Federal Government will apply the “basic rule of law” on such persons to stop them from putting others at risk.

Shuaib, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, said Nigerians have the right to take or refuse the vaccine, but do not have the right to endanger the health of others.

“The presidential steering committee and the federal ministry of health is exploring ways of making vaccines more available to Nigerians, including federal civil servants and corporate entities.

“Once these vaccines are made equitably available to all Nigerians, then we would need to have a frank discussion about justice, fairness and liberty that exist around vaccine hesitancy.”

He added that “If some individuals refuse to take the vaccine, hence endangering those who have or those who could not due to medical exemptions, then we have to apply the basic rule of law which stipulates that your human right stops where mine begins.

“So, you have a right to refuse vaccines, but you do not have the right to endanger the health of others.”

He informed that in Edo and Ondo States, the state governments have already announced restrictions to some public places where those who have not taken COVID-19 vaccine can have access.

Shuaib also reminded that evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 is now mandatory for all pilgrims to the holy cities of Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem.

He said: “I, therefore, urge adherents of both religions who are planning to perform pilgrimage next year or in the future, to get vaccinated now to avoid any delays.

“This is also to bring to our attention, that as the COVID-19 vaccines become available worldwide, some countries have made vaccination a requirement to gain access to their country.

“Fellow Nigerians, the COVID-19 vaccines are available in all states across the country. We urge all eligible Nigerians to take advantage of its availability and get vaccinated.”

The ED further debunked a viral text message which purports that the US Supreme Court has canceled universal vaccination.

“Let’s set the record straight and once again punch holes in the malicious intentions of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists: The US Supreme Court has not “overturned universal vaccination” – there is no record of such a case, and there is no such thing as “universal vaccination” in the US. So this is another case of “Fake News” Shuaib said.