 FG lists specific businesses, government offices allowed to open in lockdown easing

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu on Wednesday named specific businesses and companies, as well as government offices that would be allowed to operate after lockdown is partially relaxed on Monday.

He said that the measure has become imperative to make sure that the coronavirus is not spread beyond control.

Those allowed to operate after lock down include financial institutions such banks, construction sites and food processing companies, as well as neighbouring markets and supermarkets.

However, Aliyu said social centers and academic institutions will remain closed after ease of lockdown.

“We are not actually easing the lockdown but shifting some level of intervention to another.

“Outside the curfew period, we want to urge that people should restrict themselves to the local government areas and except for those staying in the metropolitan centres.

“For inter-state travels, the restriction is only exempted to those supplying essential goods and commodities such as agricultural products, petroleum products, courier services and relief items.

“For intra-state state travels, there are certain aspects that we must emphasise across the borders, whether you are transport businesses, you are companies, you must make sure that you provide sanitizers to your customers.

“Every member of the public is expected to use face mask and we shall introduce temperature checks to ensure that respiratory hygiene is followed and in general, the issue of mass gathering, there should not be a gathering of more than twenty persons.

“For the aspect of agriculture and rural development, companies involved in food production and processing, and construction sites would be allowed but people must make sure they observe social distancing.

“Banks would be allowed to open from 8am -2pm.For offices and government agencies, they would be allowed to resume but it will be based on specific grade levels to reduce the amount of congestion in the offices.

“Neighbouring markets would continue to open with the same standard restrictions we have applied in the past including supermarkets and retail stores.

“Restaurants would not be open to the public but would be allowed to engage home delivery of food.

“Academic institutions and social engagements remain closed till further evaluation, schools remain closed till further notice but teachers can continue with online method of teaching and learning.

“Social centers such as the use of the recreational parks, theatres, parties or clubs are suspended till further review,” Aliyu announced.