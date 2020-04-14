Fellaini survives coronavirus scare, discharged from hospital

Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Former Manchester United player Marouane Fellaini has been  discharged on Tuesday after spending three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus.

The 32-year-old Shandong Luneng midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the disease in the Chinese Super League (CSL), will now spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation.

Fellaini,  Belgium international said on March 22 had tested positive for  coronavirus, having just returned to China.

While in hospital in the city of Jinan, Fellaini posted videos of himself on Instagram exercising in his room.

“Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today,” Shandong said in a brief statement.

China, where the outbreak emerged in December, says that it has curbed the illness at home but is now worried about a second wave of infections from overseas.

Fellaini’s positive test dealt a blow to the CSL’s hopes of starting the season any time soon, after its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.

Fellaini, former Everton midfielder, joined Shandong from Manchester United in February 2019 for a reported 7.2 million euros.

He has scored 12 goals in 34 matches and providing five assists.

 

