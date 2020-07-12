FCTA Health Secretary tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from treatment centre

The Acting Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mohammed Kawu has tested negative for COVID-19 and discharged from the Asokoro District Hospital Treatment Centre.

Kawu disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja moments after he was declared free of the Coronavirus.

BusinessDay had reported that the FCT Health Secretary who is an equivalent of a Commissioner for Health in other States of the federation tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted two weeks ago.

Kawu who said he had moderate to severe symptoms disclosed that: “I developed chest infection, so I had to be on antibiotics for some days. But thank God, myself and members of my family do not have the symptoms again and we have been discharged from the isolation centre”.

While warning against stigmatization of COVID-19 patients, the Acting Secretary said: “Even me, I was not spared. I heard that people around the neighborhood where I live were spreading the news in fear. So we need to really work on the stigma issue.

“It is important that everyone follows all the extant guidelines of hand washing or sanitizing, maintain social distancing wearing of facial covering and staying at home”, he advised.