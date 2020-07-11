FCT Minister sues for synergy among health professionals in fight against COVID-19

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello has called on all health professionals to collaborate and work with each other to succeed in the fight against the dreaded COVI-19 pandemic.

Bello made this call when a delegation from the FCT branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) paid a courtesy visit to the FCT Administration in Abuja.

The Minister who acknowledged and commended the good works of all the health workers in the FCT especially for their efforts at combating the Coronavirus, also reminded them that the attainment of success against the disease is dependent on the various health professionals working together in synergy.

Bello noted that the successes recorded in the FCT were hinged on the collaborative efforts of the various health professionals working closely and collaborating with each other and urged them to continue to function as a unified team in the fight against COVID-19.

He also pledged that the FCT Administration will continue to partner with the PSN in its activities as a large number of its members are a staff of the FCTA who are also involved in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Bello urged the PSN to forge a robust relationship with the National Drug Law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and work out a strategy that will ensure the active participation of members of the PSN in the fight against drug abuse in the communities.

On the request by the PSN that Community Pharmacies be also designated as COVID-19 Testing Centers, the Minister said implementing this reguest will be quite difficult considering the highly technical nature of the establishment of testing centers which included the configuration and certification by the NCDC.

Earlier, the Chairman of the FCT branch of the PSN and leader of the delegation, Jelili Kilani commended the FCT Administration for the support it has always rendered to the Association and sought areas of collaboration between the PSN and the FCTA.

PSN during the visit also made donations of PPEs, First Aid materials, and hand hygiene products produced by it o support the FCTA’s COVID-19 fight.