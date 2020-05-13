BusinessDay
FCT discharges 12 additional Covid-19 patients

At least 12 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from the various treatment centres in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

These bring the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in the Territory to 104.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) which announced this on its twitter handle said, the patients were discharged after testing negative for the disease twice.

The FCT administration said; “Twelve COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Isolation and Treatment Centres in the FCT after their subsequent tests returned Negative”.

