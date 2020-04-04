FCT designates Asokoro District Hospital Coronavirus Quarantine Facility

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FTCA), has designated the Asokoro District Hospital as a quarantine facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility is designated for isolation of persons who had contacts with those infected with Coronavirus disease.

Consequently, the hospital on Saturday began to suspend its Out Patient Department (OPD) to protect visiting patients from exposure to coronavirus disease.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report said that all the clinics were closed to patients while the Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit was also shut.

According to the report, patients who used to collect routine drugs were being given drugs that could last them for at least three months of the initial quarantine.

FCT is ranked second to Lagos in exposure to COVID-19 pandemic, a situation that prompted the Federal Government to place the territory on complete lockdown alongside two other endemic states.

FCTA had on Wednesday attempted to remove 50 healthcare professionals from their residences at the Asokoro District Hospital Staff Quarters to make room for new staff that will look after coronavirus patients though the decision was reversed.

The Hospital Secretary, Gloria Daadom had issued the circular to the affected staff which read:

“I am directed to inform you with regret that you’re to, as a matter of urgency, vacate the staff quarters with immediate effect from today and tomorrow.

“The staff quarters is supposed to be used to accommodate some staff that will work in the infectious diseases unit of the facility”.

But responding to enquiries by BusinessDay, Daadom said there was another counter circular issued later the same day that reversed the decision and the affected staff had returned to their residences.