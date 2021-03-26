Edo reviews curfew, directs civil servants to resume fully

The Edo State government has adjusted the curfew earlier imposed in the state to span from 12am to 5am following improved COVID-19 indices and tremendous success recorded in the management of the pandemic.

The state government had in January 2021 imposed a curfew to begin from 10pm to 5am as part of measures to guard against the spread of the infectious disease during the start of the second wave of the virus.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Benin City, Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of the state said the case positivity rate has significantly dropped from over 23.1 percent to 1 percent, noting that all COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and use of face masks remain in place.

Shaibu, who doubles as the chairman, technical sub-committee on COVID-19 response, equally directed civil servants to resume the regular working hours.

While urging eligible members of the public to make themselves available for vaccination against the virus, he disclosed that over 16, 328 persons have been vaccinated since the rollout of the vaccine eight days ago.

“The fatality rate has been relatively stable; active cases have continued to reduce and now stand at 37, as our hospitals and isolation facilities are almost empty.

“We are witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 recoveries, and the government has intensified the rollout of vaccination of eligible members of the public against the deadly virus, with over 16, 328 persons vaccinated in the first eight days of the vaccine rollout in Edo State.

“We are not yet there but with all the indicators and with your support we have been able to flatten the curve, and the number of fatalities will continue to drop,” Shaibu said.