Edo Records five COVID-19-related Deaths in one day

by
Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Government says five new  Coronavirus-related deaths were recorded on Sunday in the state.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who made the disclosure on his official Twitter handle, said most of the deaths are persons above 60 years.

Obaseki, however, added that 13 patients tested negative and have been discharged to rejoin their families.

He said the five new fatalities brought the total numbers of deaths so far recorded to 24 in the state.

“We have recorded five new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 24.

Obaseki said that of the five new deaths, one was recorded at Stella Obasanjo Hospital,  while the other four occurred at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

As of June 8, Edo has recorded 401 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths, discharged 109 persons, while 268 active cases are receiving treatment at various isolation centers in the state.

