Edo Discharges One more Coronavirus Patient; nine remain active

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday announced the discharge of one confirmed case of coronavirus patient in the state.

Obaseki made the disclosure via his official Twitter handle.

The governor, who did not disclose which of the designated isolated hospital centres for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state the patient was discharged from, said the patient was discharged after he tested negative twice.

According to him: “My good people of Edo State, I have good news again today. One more #COVID-19 patient has tested negative twice for the virus and cleared to return home.

“Please, stay safe and stay home, as we intensify efforts to check the spread of #Coronavirus in our dear state”.

At as today (Saturday, April 18, 2020), Edo has confirmed 15 cases, one death while six so far discharged. The state currently has nine active confirmed cases.