Ebonyi governor, aides test positive for COVID-19

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Confirming this in a statement personally signed by him, the governor noted that he and some of his close aides tested positive for the virus.

Umahi had, during the swearing–in of his new appointees on Thursday, said that he was expecting his second result of the Covid-19 test and would hand over the affairs of the state to his deputy if he tested positive for the virus.

He explained that he sent his sample to Abuja for confirmation. The result was released on Friday.

The governor said he and his aides who tested positive are not showing any symptoms currently but have since isolated in line with NCDC protocol.

He directed the deputy governor, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s determined fight against the pandemic to protect Ebonyi people.