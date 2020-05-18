Ebola containment trust fund, Nigeria donates PPEs to NCDC, Lagos

A not-for-profit group originally set up to provide support and resources for the containment of the Ebola Virus within Lagos and its environs, through an Ebola Containment Trust Fund (ECTF) has also galvanized resources for the containment of the coronavirus.

Wholly private sector-driven, the fund was set up by a group of individuals in 2014, when Nigeria had its index case of the Ebola Virus disease in Nigeria. The main objective was to aid the efforts of the State and Federal government in containing the spread of the disease. The Fund helped with contact tracing and provision of a Clinic in a can at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Following the outbreak and spread of the coronavirus (COVID -19) in Nigeria, the group has once again stepped in to assist the efforts of the NCDC in containing the spread of the disease, by donating a total of 2, 370 Litres of diesel to the Central Health Public Laboratory, Yaba to power their generator.

In addition to this, the ECTF also donated Personal Protective Equipment for Front line health workers involved in contact tracing and house to house visits of suspected cases.

Delivered to the NCDC office Yaba earlier this month, the items were received by Dr Everistus Aniaku and Mrs. Babatunde of the NCDC. Items donated ranged from face masks, Latex examination gloves, Alcohol based hand sanitizers, antiseptic liquid soap, disposable hand sanitizer wipes, Medical infrared thermometer, cleansing products such as bleach, protective clothing, disposable fiber shoe covers, among other items.

Known trustees of the group are, Felix Ohiwerei (Chairman), Christopher Kolade, Gamaliel Onosode (represented by Spencer Onosode), Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Dr Alero Roberts, Victor Okigbo and Ayuli Jemide.