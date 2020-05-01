BusinessDay
Dokpesi, 7 other family members test positive for Coronavirus

Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications, his daughter-in-law, and six members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

This came three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the Dokpesi family came out positive for eight members of the family.

Dokpesi and the other affected family members were, on Friday, conveyed by the NCDC to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, where his son is receiving treatment.

The infected members have been reportedly evacuated to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

“I am quite OK, I feel very well,” AIT quoted  Dokpesi saying Friday shortly before the evacuation obviously pointing to his current asymptomatic status.

Tests have also been reportedly extended to senior staffers who had been in close contact with the company’s index case.

Health authorities in the FCT had also carried out immediate fumigation of the entire DAAR Headquarters  in Asokoro District of Abuja.

