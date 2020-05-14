Dettol donates hygiene products to support Lagos’ COVID-19 fight

To strengthen efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, hygiene brand, Dettol, has donated over 12,000 units of its antiseptic liquid and antibacterial soap to the Lagos State Safety Commission.

This comes as part of concerted private and public sector efforts nationwide to ensure that citizens continue to adhere to safe health practices and in light of the global pandemic.

The donation made on April 30, 2020 forms part of Dettol’s contribution to the state government’s active measures of providing palliatives, which include the distribution of its hygiene products such as Dettol Antiseptic Liquid and antiseptic soaps to vulnerable residents across the state.

“RB is glad to extend its support in the fight against COVID-19 to the Lagos State government with the donation of our hygiene products,” said Dayanand Sriram, general manager, RB Nigeria.

“Dettol protects from up to 100 illness causing germs, and we will not relent in our advocacy of good hygiene practices and support for the country during and after this pandemic,” Sriram said.

The hygiene products were received on behalf of the Lagos State Safety Commission by Taiwo Fesomu, director, admin & HR, at Alausa Secretariat, Lagos.

The Commission said the products were needed as “in the course of going around the state to educate and enforce the compulsory lockdown, the major problem its staff faced in different communities was hunger and hygiene.

“We have been distributing food and hygiene products and we appreciate Dettol’s contribution to our cause. It will go a long way in helping a lot of vulnerable people,” the Commission said.

Dettol has made other donations and contributions to the federal and state governments as well as organisations since Nigeria began to record cases of the virus. The firm has also collaborated with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to educate the public on COVID-19 prevention and also donated its hygiene products to the Ogun State government as part of its stimulus package to cater for vulnerable citizens impacted by the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak.