Davido’s fiancee Chioma tests positive to Coronavirus

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido announced on Friday night that his fiancee Chioma has tested positive to Covid-19 (Coronavirus).

Davido announcing this known on twitter said his fiancee tested positive after returning from his recent trip to London.

The artise informed that he and China did not show any symptom but decided to take a test because of their travel history. He added that he Haas gone into self-isolation following her positive result.

“Hey everyone! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all.

“She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home,” Davido said.