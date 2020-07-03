Dangote, Rabiu, Elumelu named among business leaders helping world fight COVID-19

Also listed are Bill and Melinda Gates; Jack Ma, Alibaba founder; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO; Jack Dorsey, and Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, and Chen Chien-jen, ex-vice president of Taiwan, are among political leaders and public servants listed among the 40 individuals.

Each of the personalities and organisations celebrated on the list had a few paragraphs written to spotlight their contributions to the global response to COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu, who is the COVID-19 incident commander in Lagos, the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, was described on the list as being pragmatic in handling the outbreak in the state.

“He has been leading a frontline response to the pandemic, sharing factual and relevant updates, calling for lockdown when it was necessary, and delivering stimulus packages to help the residents to cushion the effects of the lockdown,” the report said.

The list which was released recently also include 30 organisations, 20 nations and 10 things.

Since the virus swept across the world, some of the personalities listed by Neusroom have been supporting nations, individuals and other institutions at the frontline of fighting the virus to restore normalcy to the world.

Besides making donations to help Nigeria win the battle, Dangote is currently building a 600-bed isolation centre in Kano to manage the rising spread of the pandemic in the state. Bill and Melinda Gates, through their foundation, have committed up to $305 million, as at May, to aid global detection, isolation, and treatment of COVID-19. Femi Falodun, CEO of Information Digital Africa (ID Africa), said in a statement that the Neusroom 100 project is a celebration of hope, and an acknowledgement of humanity’s collective will to survive.

He added that it “highlights the sacrifices and contributions of women, men, organisations, nations and even things – products of humanity’s creativity, that are helping the world win in this long fight against COVID-19”.