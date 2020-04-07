Daily update on #COVID19 in Lagos

There have been 120 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Lagos. 87 of the cases are still active, 29 have been discharged, 2 have been evacuated and we have had 2 fatalities.

The death that occured at LUTH, all concerned have been put under isolation and will be observed for 14 days.

Local transmission of COVID19 is now in Lagos.

At the end of week 4, 82% of the patients imported the disease from abroad while 18% had no travel history.

By the end of week 5, 45% of the patients have no travel history. This shows that the importation is decreasing and local transmission is increasing.

93% of the cases are Nigerians while 7% are foreign nationals.

Most of the cases are between 30 – 60 years of age.

Gender ratio: 67% male, 33% female.

The LGA with the highest number of cases is Eti Osa LGA.

We will also deploy more surveillance and advocacy towards Alimosho LGA. We are focusing on Alimosho because of the sudden rise from 1 case to 4 cases.

Our isolation Centre Capacity;

LUTH = 60 beds

Onikan = 100 beds

IDH, Yaba = 124 beds, now at 60% capacity.

Cardiac and Renal Centre, Gbagada =180 beds

The Lagos State plan is to use the Onikan Isolation Centre to handle mild to moderate cases, while the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba will be reserved primarily for complicated cases.

The Onikan Centre is opening today.

(As presented by Professor Akin Abayomi, Hon. Commissioner of Health)