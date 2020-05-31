BusinessDay
#COVID19: Nigeria’s infections cross 10,000 mark, with 307 new cases added

With 307 new infections recorded on Sunday, Nigeria’s coronavirus confirmations rose to 10162.

Lagos State had 188 cases, as the FCT came second with 44, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

Figures for other states were Ogun-19, Kaduna-14, Oyo-12,

Bayelsa-9, Gombe-5, Kano-3, Delta-3, Imo-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2

Bauchi-2, Plateau-1, and Kwara-1.

NCDC said a total of 3007 patients had been treated and discharged, with 287 deaths recorded.

As of 6:26pm CEST, 31 May 2020, there were 5,939,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 367,255 deaths, reported to WHO.

