COVID-19:Oyo records one death, total now ten

Oyo state on Friday recorded one COVID-19 related death. This brought the number of deaths in Oyo State is ten.

In a series of tweets by Governor Seyi Makinde on Friday night, said “sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So, the brings the number of deaths in Oyo State to ten.

Likewise, he stated in his official twitter handle that 169 confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged.

The total discharged cases now 508 in the state.

According to the governor, also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for seventy-six suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Ibadan SW (35), Oluyole (12), Ibadan N (12), Egbeda (4), Ibadan NW (3), Lagelu (2), Ibadan SE (2), Ibadan NE (2), Akinyele (1), Saki W (1), Ona Ara (1) & Ido (1) LGAs.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1264.

“Of the two inconclusive results for members of the Oyo State Executive Council, one retest came back positive.

Makinde who is the Chairman of the state’s task force on COVID-19 added “please keep following the guidelines of the COVID-19 Task Force to ensure that we slow down the spread of coronavirus in our state.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, wear face masks in public places and maintain proper social distancing”