Covid-19: Woman escapes from quarantine in Taraba

A woman quarantined in Taraba state pending the outcome of her test for Coronavirus has escaped, according to Innocent Vakai, Chairman of the state Covid-19 Technical Committee, has announced.

He said the suspect escaped on Saturday from the facility located at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Jalingo, the State capital.

Vakai made the announcement in Jalingo Saturday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the committee.

He called on the members of the public to alert members of the committee or security agencies whenever she was seen.

He said that the woman was among the 130 quarantined travellers who were intercepted by security operatives at the Taraba borders.

They have been tested and eight of those whose results have been released returned positive for Coronavirus. The woman is among those whose results are yet to be released.

Vakai, who is also the Commissioner for Health said that the state had purchased two ventilators, in addition to one ventilator given by the North East Development Commission making it three in the state.

He also said that the government would purchase mobile testing kits which he said was in line with the resolution of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

Vakai said that the state had concluded plans to repatriate ‘almajiris’ back to their states of origin.

He said that the committee would ensure that the almajiris were tested and those found positive would be isolated while those with negative result would be taken to their parents or guardians in their states of origin.

Taraba has eight cases of Covid-19 and no death.