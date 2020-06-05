COVID-19: We’re going ahead with clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine, says LASG

Lagos government says it is going ahead with the clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the state.

Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi made the assertion on Friday while updating on developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abayomi acknowledged the diagnostic tests so far to be slow but said the state is redefining strategy to ramp up testing.

According to him, the increase cases of the virus have necessitated the introduction of home-based treatment, so as to allow only severe cases to be handled in isolation centres.

He said, however, that the home-based treatment was yet to start because it entails a lot of criteria.

“In the coming weeks strategies will be developed to initiate community and home-based treatment and care. This will also involve the local government and people to perfect this form of care.”