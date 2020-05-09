COVID-19: Weekly Wrap up

The number of confirmed cases is not slowing down, as at 11:35pm 8th May, the country had 3,912 confirmed cases in 35 states including the FCT. Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 679 cases have so far recovered, while 117 died.

The country seems to have ramped up testing in the last one week and has so far tested a total of 23,835 cases.

Lagos continues to maintain the lead with 1667 cases, followed by Kano with 547 cases, FCT with 336 cases. Anambra has just one case while Kogi State is yet to report any case.

Further breakdown of Lagos numbers show that 448 cases have been discharged as at Friday 8th May.

The state now has 8 isolation centers, namely the 118-bed Gbagada hospital; Lagos University Teaching Hospital, with 60 bed spaces for Coronavirus cases; 115 bed spaces at Infectious Disease hospital Yaba; Onikan stadium center with 100 bed space; Landmark center with 70 bed spaces; Lekki center with 45-bed capacity; Agidingbi center with 34-bed capacity, and First Cardiology center with 5-bed capacity. In total the state has 569-bed capacity.

Gender distribution in the virus mortality in the state shows 85percent are male while 15 percent are female.

Age distribution of Coronavirus mortality shows that people 50-69 were the major casualties.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Akin Abayomi, Lagos State health commissioner said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lagos State may increase to 120,000 between July and August.

“We definitely have not reached the peak of our outbreak. We suspect that the peak will happen sometime in July or August and so we are preparing for the oncoming of about 90,000 to 120,000 cases during that period. We are increasing our capacity and strategies to deal with this situation.”