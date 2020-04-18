COVID-19: Weekly summary

The coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Figures from the John Hopkins University as of April 17 showed that the deadly coronavirus has so far infected more that 2.6 million people with 150,000 deaths globally.

In Nigeria, as at 10:10 pm on April 17 there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria across 20 states, 159 discharged with 17 deaths recorded.

The country currently has 12 functional testing facilities across 8 states. As at 6:00 pm 17 April 2020, 7153 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

On Friday evening, 51 new cases were reported with 32 cases in Lagos; 6 in Kano; 5 in Kwara; 2 in FCT, Oyo and Katsina; 1 case in Ogun and Ekiti

Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital, has the highest number of patients with 286 confirmed cases of coronavirus as at April 17, 90 recoveries, with 11 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the state so far.

Abuja the Federal Capital Territory occupies the second position with a total of 60 reported cases, two deaths and 23 discharged cases; Osun and Kano have 20 and 22 confirmed cases respectively.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, at a press briefing held last week released the list of areas with the highest numbers of confirmed cases in the state.

According to him, Eti-Osa Local Government Area tops the list with 47 cases, followed by Ikeja – 24; and Lagos Mainland – 14, Alimosho, Agege and Ikorodu all have one confirmed case.

As of the time of the press briefing last week, the commissioner said that most of the patients are between 30 and 59 years old, adding that only three patients are between 60 and 70 years currently receiving treatment.

Abayomi said 64 per cent of the patients are males, 36 per cent females.

He said that 68 per cent of the cases were imported in the first four weeks after the confirmation of the index case in the state.

“91 per cent of confirmed #COVID-19 cases in Lagos are Nigerians, nine per cent are foreigners,” he said.

Also this week, the Lagos State government started house to house COVID-19 “active case search”. The government enjoined citizens to provide accurate information when officials of the ministry of health visit them at home.