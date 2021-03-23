COVID-19 Vaccination yet to begin in seven states as over 215, 000 Nigerians receive jabs – NPHCDA

At least 215, 277 eligible Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest update from the National Primary Health are Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Tuesday shows.

According to the update, the proportion of Nigerians vaccinated is 5.5%, Nigeria targets to vaccinate 70% of eligible Nigerians by 2022 to reach herd immunity and exit the pandemic.

Also, the number of Nigerians vaccinated nearly doubled from Monday, 22nd March, when the agency announced that 122, 410 Nigerians have received the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines since March 5th when the process kicked off.

According to the update, no vaccination have been recorded in seven states, they include Abia, Kogi, Niger, Oyo, Kebbi, Taraba and Zamfara states.

Meanwhile, all states except Kogi have recieved allocations from the nearly 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines donated by COVAX.

The Top 5 states the highest number of vaccination includes Lagos with 58,461, this is followed by Bauchi with 23,827, Jigawa – 20,800 , Ogun – 19,257 and Kaduna -14,527.

The state with the lowest vaccination figure is Ebonyi with 77 persons vaccinated, followed by Sokoto- 98 and Akwa Ibom with 127.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where the vaccination was flagged off, a total of 8, 616 Nigerians have recieved the vaccines.