COVID-19: Uk-based aircraft impounded for operating commercial flight into Nigeria

The Federal government has impounded an aircraft owned by Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom-based aviation company for operating a commercial flight against the humanitarian operations it was given approval to do to Nigeria.

Hadi Sirika, aviation Minister, confirmed this on his official twitter handle saying the crew of the flight are also being interrogated, adding that there shall be maximum penalty for the offence.

“COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations, but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!” Sirika stated on his twitter handle.

