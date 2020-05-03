Covid-19: Taraba discharges 124 from quarantine

The Taraba State task force on Covid-19 on Sunday discharged about 124 persons who were quarantined at the NYSC Orientation Camp, in Jalingo.

Those released, mostly women and children, are among the 130 travelers who were intercepted by security personnel at the State’s borders two weeks ago.

Commissioner of Health, Innocent Vakkai, who briefed reporters at the centre, said all the discharged persons have tested negative.

Vakkai, accompanied by the Commissioner of Information Danjuma Adamu, officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and chairmen of local government councils, inspected a building at the Camp, where 100 beds, to be supplied by Access Bank, are going to be kept to quarantine suspected cases.

The commissioner said out of the 130 travelers quarantined, six had tested positive and were moved to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jalingo, for treatment.

He added that there were two other confirmed positive cases from Tella and Lau areas of the state who were taken to the FMC, Jalingo, for treatment.

It was gathered that out of the eight cases, only one patient has shown serious symptoms of the disease.

Vakkai said among those discharged, nine persons are indigenes of Bauchi state while the rest are citizens of Taraba who are not resident in the state.

The statistics of some of the discharged persons, according to their states or local government areas of origin, was given as: Lau: four, Karim-Lamido: five, Ardo-Kola: three, Bali: 19, Wukari: four, Ibi: one, Gassol: 42, Jalingo: two, Bali: 12, Bauchi: nine, Yobe: two and Benue: one.

“The people we are discharging today are among the 130 travelers who were intercepted by our security personnel at our borders. Among them, those who tested positive were moved to the FMC where they are being treated.

“Those who came from no high-risk areas and tested negative were allowed to leave.

“But those coming from high risk states, even when they tested negative, we still quarantined them for 14 days,” the Health Commissioner said.

Chairman of Jalingo council and ALGON boss, Abdulnasir Obboji, said chairmen from seven councils were at the Centre to ensure the discharged persons get to their destinations safely.