Covid-19 survivor says gruesome experience in isolation publicly underplayed

Emeka Asuka, a survivor of the coronavirus disease, has described his experience with the highly contagious infection as a gruesome one that seems to be publicly underplayed.

Despite proofs of recovery seen in the daily pattern of cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), he said the grip of the disease left carriers at a very low ebb.

Asuka who shared his experience to convince doubters about the reality of the disease said people need to be precautional to avoid contact and spread of COVID-19, in an interview on The Platform Saturday.

“It was really a gruesome experience especially when you are at the lowest ebb. It seems as if the disease has taken complete control of your body but after a while, it did get better,” he explained.

“It is important we keep sensitising people to let them know that it is real. It is easily contractible, and if we do not work together as a people, it will defeat us.”

The survivor equally condemned stigmatisation of infected people, adding that it is better to encourage people to be transparent about situation rather than injurious secrecy to avoid stigma.