COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu commissions 48-chamber morgue in Yaba isolation centre

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday commissioned a 48-chamber morgue facility at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba in Lagos.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, Sanwo-Olu said the new morgue donated by IHS Towers to the Lagos State Government will be available to serve the entire Lagos State and not just the Infectious Diseases Hospital.

“Death is not something we pray for, but we also fully accept its inevitability. And we know that when it happens, it is absolutely necessary for the departed to be treated with care and dignity, until it is time to commit them to mother earth. This is why we have morgues, and why we will never shy away from expanding our morgue capacity. Not because death is palatable but because it is inevitable,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“I recall that in April, we experienced a congestion in mortuary capacity in Lagos State. The fact that the COVID-19 lockdown coincided with the end of Lent that month deprived many families of the chance to bury their loved ones. And we had to open a special window for funerals to take place, so as to decongest the mortuaries.

“Even though those were exceptional circumstances, it was clear from that experience that Lagos could do with an expansion in its morgue capacity. Now IHS has stepped up and very generously donated a state-of-the-art morgue facility to the Infectious Diseases Hospital. It will of course serve not just the IDH; it will be available to serve the entire Lagos State,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while commending IHS Towers for its good gesture to Lagos State Government, called on other private sector players to emulate the generosity and good corporate citizenship of IHS Towers.

The governor noted that COVID-19 pandemic has brought all hands-on deck, to support the efforts of governments in Nigeria and globally.

“In recent months we have seen first-hand the immense support and generosity of the private sector, especially to the healthcare sector in Lagos State; significant donations of infrastructure, consumables and so on, to help strengthen our medical systems at a time when it is under great strain from the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This pandemic has no doubt brought all hands-on deck, to support the efforts of governments, and not just in Nigeria, but globally as well. I call on other private sector players to emulate the generosity and good corporate citizenship of IHS Towers.

“Here is a company that, over the last two decades, has created a significant business, investment and philanthropic footprint in Nigeria. You have tirelessly implemented philanthropy in education, thought leadership, environmental conservation, and healthcare.

“As your corporate slogan declares, you have consistently been ‘Towers of Strength’ in every sector in which you have intervened with your CSR. We look forward to more partnerships and support in the future.” Sanwo-Olu said.