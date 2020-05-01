BusinessDay
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu commissions 118- bed Gbagada insolation centre 

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commissioned a 118-bed isolation and treatment centre at Gbagada General Hospital.
The new centre is expected to absorb more Covid-19 patients, coming at a time that the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) had complained of inadequacy of spaces due to the spike in the number of confirmed cases in Lagos.
Recall that Sanwo-Olu had while giving an update on the Covid-19 pandemic in the on Wednesday, hinted that new isolation centres would be opened in the state. Lagos remains Nigeria’s epicentre of the deadly viru.
The opening of Gbagada centre was announced on Friday via the official twitter handle of the Lagos State ministry of health.
“The 118-bed Isolation facility would be manned by highly skilled volunteer health workers trained in infection prevention and control as well as COVID19 case management,” the ministry tweeted.

 

Joshua Bassey and Anthonia Obokoh  

