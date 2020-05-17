COVID-19: Oyo shuts company as confirmed cases rise to 107

Governor Seyi Makinde on Saturday night confirmed thirty one new cases of coronavirus in Oyo State.

According to Governor Seyi Makinde in a series of tweets, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

The governor who who doubles as Chairman of the State Taskforce on COVID-19 via official twitter handle said the organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated. ”

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 PM today(Saturday), is 107.

While urging members of the public to remain calm as the situation was under control,Makinde said intensified contact tracing has already commenced.

“We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken” he added.

“We advise the following categories of people who have not already done so, to register with the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium:

“People who believe they could have come in contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; People with COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath;

“People with respiratory disease symptoms; Healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.

“Also, please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you find travellers from other states arriving in your community,” he advised.