COVID-19: Oyo discharges 21, confirmed cases now 282

Oyo state has discharged twenty-one confirmed COVID-19 patients after receiving their second negative test results .

Governor Seyi Makinde while giving update on his twitter handle on Saturday said the patients were discharged in the past three days.

He disclosed that this brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to ninety-six.

The governor who is chairman of the state’s COVID-19 task force also said the COVID-19 confirmation tests for the following cases came back POSITIVE: May 28 – 10 cases, all from iSON Xperiences, May 29 – 15 cases, 10 from iSON Xperiences and May 30 – 5 cases, 2 from iSON Xperiences

He however revealed that, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is now 282 as Saturday.

He urged residents to always call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if they have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.