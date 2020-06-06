Covid-19: Oyo discharges 15 as total now 112, confirmed cases 334

Oyo state on Friday discharged fifteen COVID-19 patients after they received their second NEGATIVE test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde who disclosed this via his official twitter handle on Friday night said this brought the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 112.

Giving an update Makinde who is Chairman of COVID-19 task force in the pacesetter state, also said the Coronavirus confirmation tests for 16 suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

The cases are from Ibadan South West (11), Ibadan North West (2), Ido (1), Oluyole (1) and Ibadan North (1) Local Government Areas.

According to him, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State is 334.

He however urged residents of the state to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if they suspected any COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath.