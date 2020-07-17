COVID-19: Oyo commissions another isolation centre

As part of the government’s commitment to mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic,

Oyo state government has opened another isolation centre in Aawe, Afijio local government area.

Since the first confirmed case of the virus in the state, the Olodo infectious Disease Centre and the Agbami Isolation Centre were commissioned to stop the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Aawe isolation center, Governor Seyi Makinde said the facility would cater for the well being of the citizens and residents of all the four Local government areas in Oyo town.

The governor who spoke through his Deputy, Rauf Olaniyan reiterated that the isolation centre, was modeled to the standard of a cottage primary health centre and will be made to serve the purpose once the virus is defeated adding that it is part of the effort to revamp the dilapidated healthcare machinery in the state.

The state helmsman maintained that the isolation centre is necessary to curb the virus as other apparatus to reduce community spread and transmission, do contact tracing and active case searching have been set in motion.

The governor encouraged citizens to take responsibility and necessary precautions while adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, insisting that the government will keep working to improve physical access to health facilities with affordable packages.

He said the present administration is doing everything possible to revamp the health sector in the state and keeps opening a new front in affordable and sustainable health care delivery.

He however called on all relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the government to ensure a world-class service in healthcare delivery.

The Commissioner for Health, Bashir Bello, a medical doctor said plans are ongoing to site isolation centres in all parts of the state especially Ogbomosho, Saki and other parts of Oke-Ogun.

The member representing Afijio constituency in the Oyo state House of Assembly, Seyi Adisa appreciated the efforts of the Seyi Makinde administration for not leaving the place to lay waste because it has been deserted for years since it was first built in 2004.

The lawmaker said successive governments have since then made efforts to revamp the place but could not follow through till the end.

During the tour of the facility, the head of the Technical Working Team, Temitope Alonge, a Professor said the hospital has an oxygen concentrator and nebulizers alongside all the basic amenities like uninterrupted power supply, running water and Personal protective kits for workers.