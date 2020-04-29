COVID-19: Oyo awaits 300 results, to move testing to other zones next week

Governor Seyi Makinde declared on Tuesday that the state currently awaits the results of 300 of the 775 samples collected so far due to a shortage of reagents to process COVID-19 tests.

Makinde who disclosed this through his official twitter while giving an update on COVID-19 situation in Oyo state said the state was already in the process of acquiring more reagents in the shortest possible to clear the backlog.

While appealing to those who are awaiting results, he said “we are already in the process of acquiring more reagents in the shortest possible time, to enable us clear the backlog”.

He said the state would continue to conduct tests at the drive-through/walk-through testing centre at the Adamasingba Stadium.

To continue ramping up testing, Makinde revealed that the state would be moving to other zones in the state to conduct tests from next week.

“Details of the schedule will be provided in due course,” he pointed out.

“Please, take advantage of the provision for testing for COVID-19 in Oyo State. Call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, to book a test.” he urged people of the state.

He also stated that “as earlier announced, the patients at Agbami Chest Centre, Jericho had been moved to the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo”, to enable the state upgrade the facilities at Agbami.

Makinde while thanking IHS Towers for the donation of an ambulance to the Oyo State Government, also showed appreciation to all individuals and corporate organisations that have continued to donate in cash and kind to the government’s effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

REMI FEYISIPO, Ibadan