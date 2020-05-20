COVID-19: Ooni of Ife donates motorised modular fumigators to Delta, Edo, PECAN

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Tuesday donated motorised modular fumigators to the governments of Delta, Edo States, and the Pest Control Association of Nigeria, in support the efforts being made to control the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Elejesi of Ife land, Oba Babatunde Awosunle, who led other members of Ooni COVID-19 team, to the Government House in Benin, announced the donation.

Ooni said the donation was to complement the state government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moses Olafare, director, media and public affairs of the Onion’s COVID-19 team presented the motorized fumigators to the state government on behalf of the traditional ruler.

According to him, we have finished the distribution within the South-West part of the country. We are starting the second phase of the exercise, which is the South-South. This is what we have started in Edo State and we know the relationship between Edo and Ile- Ife, which is why we are here.

“We decided to donate two Motorised Modular Fumigators (MMFs) to the state. We invented and fabricated the machine at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, to complement the effort of state governments in collectively fighting against the deadly disease,” he said.

Olafare who said the monarch is ready to collaborate with the state government on campaigns to fumigate different flashpoints in the state, noted that the exercise would be supported by drone service.

Also, speaking, Princess Kemi Fadojutimi, another member of the Ooni COVID-19 Team assured that the active agent used for the fumigation is not harmful to humans.

The State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu,who received the items thanked the Ooni of Ife for the generous donation as well as applauded the fumigators which are locally made.

Making the donation to PECAN, the Monarch charged

corporate organisations including banks to disinfect their offices so as to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The fumigators were received on behalf of PECAN by its president, Kunle Williams along with other executives of the association, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ogunwusi charged the association to ensure that the fumigators were put into best use, noting that the items were in continuation of his ongoing efforts to stop the virus from claiming more lives in the country.

According to the monarch, COVID-19 is real and hovering all over the world. “I think there is the need to introduce other measures to fight and control the pandemic from causing grave damage to humanity.

“We are all fighting what we cannot see with our naked eyes. It is much more difficult to fight a pandemic that we cannot see.A lot of people, even in Nigeria; still don’t believe that the virus is real. May be because they cannot see what we are fighting,” he said.

The Ooni said it was about time people started taking the pandemic serious, adding that disinfection of offices and the environment was a key in halting the continued spread of the virus.

“The government should put a law in place; as they are mandating us to wear face masks; they should mandate basic disinfection of the environment to prevent the spread of the

“In my own little way, from House of Oduduwa, I have donated these small machines,” urging PECAN to offer free services their own little way.

Peju Esimai, a professor of public health and head of department of public health, Obafemi Awolowo University, who accompanied the monarch, said the motorised modular fumigators were more effective than the hand-held fumigators being deployed by some state governments.

Williams, president of PECAN, thanked the Ooni for donation and promised it would be judiciously deployed to fight the pandemic.

“The reality is that COVID-19 is here, we all just need to learn to live safely. We at PECAN have been partnering and are still partnering with the government to sensitise people on how to decontaminate and disinfect,” Williams said.

